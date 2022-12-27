AVGO (Broadcom Inc.) dropped -0.12 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $550.00, plunging -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $553.6175 and dropped to $547.45 before settling in for the closing price of $553.09. Within the past 52 weeks, AVGO’s price has moved between $415.07 and $677.76.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.80%. With a float of $408.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.00 million.

The firm has a total of 20000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.01, operating margin of +43.03, and the pretax margin is +37.45.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 672,750. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,170 shares at a rate of $575.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s Director sold 170 for $574.86, making the entire transaction worth $97,726. This insider now owns 2,981 shares in total.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $9.56) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +34.62 while generating a return on equity of 48.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.40% during the next five years compared to 45.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 26.53, a number that is poised to hit 10.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 43.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadcom Inc., AVGO], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.55.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 80.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $505.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $530.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $554.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $557.33. The third major resistance level sits at $561.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $548.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $545.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $542.55.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 231.13 billion based on 417,886K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 33,203 M and income totals 11,495 M. The company made 8,930 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,359 M in sales during its previous quarter.