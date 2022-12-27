Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 21.35 million

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $32.40, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.58 and dropped to $32.19 before settling in for the closing price of $32.39. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has traded in a range of $29.31-$50.11.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.70%. With a float of $8.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.11 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 213000 employees.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 95,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 4 shares at a rate of $23750.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for $47500.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,362,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +33.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.93% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 626.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Looking closely at Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days average volume was 31.62 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 46.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.25. However, in the short run, Bank of America Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.64. Second resistance stands at $32.80. The third major resistance level sits at $33.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.86.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 259.85 billion has total of 8,022,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,851 M in contrast with the sum of 31,978 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,358 M and last quarter income was 7,082 M.