Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) last year’s performance of -88.34% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.1759, down -2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1759 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, BTOG has traded in a range of $0.14-$1.61.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -68.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.60%. With a float of $82.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.54 million.

The firm has a total of 11 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -109.71, operating margin of -3149.59, and the pretax margin is -2777.57.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Origin Ltd is 18.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +32.34 while generating a return on equity of 0.40.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bit Origin Ltd’s (BTOG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00

Technical Analysis of Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Origin Ltd, BTOG], we can find that recorded value of 35360.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Bit Origin Ltd’s (BTOG) raw stochastic average was set at 5.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2258, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5270. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1727. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1823. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1886. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1568, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1505. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1409.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.92 million has total of 100,543K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 190 K in contrast with the sum of 3,240 K annual income.