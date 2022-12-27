Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -56.32% last month.

December 23, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $2.86, that was -16.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.86 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. A 52-week range for CEI has been $2.64 – $99.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -40.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%. With a float of $3.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 85.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The latest stats from [Camber Energy Inc., CEI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.14 million was superior to 0.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 304.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.01. The third support level lies at $1.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 10,189K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.31 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 160 K while its last quarter net income were -23,280 K.