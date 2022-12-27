Can China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) drop of -10.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.57, soaring 10.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.6699 and dropped to $3.57 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. Within the past 52 weeks, CJJD’s price has moved between $1.43 and $7.91.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.48 million.

In an organization with 911 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pharmaceutical Retailers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.35 million. That was better than the volume of 0.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 394.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 171.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.47. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.56. Second resistance stands at $5.16. The third major resistance level sits at $5.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.96. The third support level lies at $2.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.48 million based on 5,337K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,390 K and income totals -3,190 K. The company made 35,699 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -138 K in sales during its previous quarter.