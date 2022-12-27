Can Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) hike of 2.85% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.65, plunging -1.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.68 and dropped to $10.42 before settling in for the closing price of $10.60. Within the past 52 weeks, GFI’s price has moved between $7.03 and $17.20.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.70%. With a float of $856.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $890.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5957 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.48, operating margin of +36.51, and the pretax margin is +30.66.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +18.81 while generating a return on equity of 19.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 35.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.63 in the near term. At $10.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.27. The third support level lies at $10.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.41 billion based on 891,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,195 M and income totals 789,300 K. The company made 640,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -360,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.