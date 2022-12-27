Can Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) drop of -84.83% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.28, down -24.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2929 and dropped to $0.212 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Over the past 52 weeks, WNW has traded in a range of $0.27-$3.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.80%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 53 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.05, operating margin of -10.17, and the pretax margin is -9.12.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Meiwu Technology Company Limited is 33.20%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)

The latest stats from [Meiwu Technology Company Limited, WNW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.46 million was superior to 0.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s (WNW) raw stochastic average was set at 0.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 787.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 338.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2959, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8808. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2713. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3225. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3522. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1904, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1607. The third support level lies at $0.1095 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.20 million has total of 32,969K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,260 K in contrast with the sum of -1,080 K annual income.