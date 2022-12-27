Can WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) drop of -24.80% in a week be considered a lucky break?

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.88, down -3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8823 and dropped to $0.8059 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has traded in a range of $0.84-$8.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 152.70%. With a float of $74.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.60, operating margin of -2.13, and the pretax margin is +78.50.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of WM Technology Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 51,174. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 42,713 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 340,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s CTO and CIO sold 26,977 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $32,389. This insider now owns 252,857 shares in total.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +31.26 while generating a return on equity of 49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, WM Technology Inc.’s (MAPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4041, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6059. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8660 in the near term. At $0.9124, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9424. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7896, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7596. The third support level lies at $0.7132 if the price breaches the second support level.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 124.46 million has total of 146,439K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 193,150 K in contrast with the sum of 60,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,500 K and last quarter income was -5,160 K.