CGC (Canopy Growth Corporation) climbed 1.75 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 23, 2022, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) opened at $2.30, higher 1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $2.22 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. Price fluctuations for CGC have ranged from $2.13 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -598.30% at the time writing. With a float of $267.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -25.66, operating margin of -111.20, and the pretax margin is -63.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 35.79%, while institutional ownership is 12.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 5,085. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,021 shares at a rate of $4.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 281 for $4.98, making the entire transaction worth $1,399. This insider now owns 18,188 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$3.6. This company achieved a net margin of -58.08 while generating a return on equity of -8.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -598.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Looking closely at Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), its last 5-days average volume was 9.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. However, in the short run, Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.37. Second resistance stands at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are currently 480,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 917.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 415,120 K according to its annual income of -241,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90,310 K and its income totaled -169,950 K.