Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) average volume reaches $476.35K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On December 23, 2022, Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) opened at $0.55, lower -1.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5936 and dropped to $0.5101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for CIFR have ranged from $0.53 to $5.39 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $40.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cipher Mining Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 28,679. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 35,000 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,120,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $35,718. This insider now owns 270,266 shares in total.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 0.58 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cipher Mining Inc.’s (CIFR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 123.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8481, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8351. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5857 in the near term. At $0.6314, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6692. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5022, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4644. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4187.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Key Stats

There are currently 247,552K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 135.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -72,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 59,290 K.