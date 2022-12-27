Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) last year’s performance of 22.30% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On December 23, 2022, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) opened at $2.11, higher 3.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.18 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Price fluctuations for CIG have ranged from $1.59 to $2.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 12.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.20 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5025 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.68, operating margin of +17.42, and the pretax margin is +13.42.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 21.80%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +11.15 while generating a return on equity of 20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32 and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

Looking closely at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG), its last 5-days average volume was 4.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.21. However, in the short run, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.17. Second resistance stands at $2.21. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.03.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,201,371K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,235 M according to its annual income of 695,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,669 M and its income totaled 10,060 K.