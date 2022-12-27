Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) volume exceeds 0.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Markets

On December 23, 2022, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) opened at $0.2355, lower -3.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Price fluctuations for CNXA have ranged from $0.16 to $21.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -86.20% at the time writing. With a float of $8.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

The firm has a total of 8 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 35.10%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.09

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., CNXA], we can find that recorded value of 0.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s (CNXA) raw stochastic average was set at 7.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 285.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 180.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1600.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

There are currently 12,663K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,800 K according to its annual income of -18,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,202 K and its income totaled -2,370 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

