Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) plunged -9.86 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $6.67, down -9.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.98 and dropped to $6.25 before settling in for the closing price of $7.10. Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has traded in a range of $1.69-$111.25.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 52.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, with a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

In an organization with 95 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.52 million. That was better than the volume of 1.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.40.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 21.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 665.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 366.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.33. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.84. Second resistance stands at $7.27. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.38.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.10 million has total of 3,352K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,240 K in contrast with the sum of -7,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,020 K and last quarter income was -1,970 K.