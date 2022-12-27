Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) with a beta value of 1.74 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) stock priced at $1.17, down -0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. DNN’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $1.83 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 192.30%. With a float of $810.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $819.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71.78, operating margin of -116.74, and the pretax margin is +87.23.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +94.89 while generating a return on equity of 6.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Denison Mines Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 75.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Looking closely at Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1876, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2483. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1767. Second resistance stands at $1.1933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1467, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1167.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 954.00 million, the company has a total of 823,968K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,960 K while annual income is 15,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,330 K while its latest quarter income was -4,890 K.