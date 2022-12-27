Expion360 Inc. (XPON) volume exceeds 48.95 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $2.99, up 139.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.74 and dropped to $2.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Over the past 52 weeks, XPON has traded in a range of $0.90-$11.29.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -438.60%. With a float of $3.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 21 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.43, operating margin of -27.97, and the pretax margin is -104.30.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Expion360 Inc. is 50.85%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Expion360 Inc. (XPON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -104.50 while generating a return on equity of -1,076.80.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -438.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55

Technical Analysis of Expion360 Inc. (XPON)

Looking closely at Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON), its last 5-days average volume was 10.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Expion360 Inc.’s (XPON) raw stochastic average was set at 43.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 369.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Expion360 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.35. Second resistance stands at $4.35. The third major resistance level sits at $4.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.13.

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ: XPON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.70 million has total of 6,802K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,520 K in contrast with the sum of -4,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,380 K and last quarter income was -1,280 K.