Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) with a beta value of 1.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) stock priced at $26.52, up 0.98% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.875 and dropped to $26.43 before settling in for the closing price of $26.59. BEN’s price has ranged from $20.24 to $36.45 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.20%. With a float of $283.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $487.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.74, operating margin of +23.73, and the pretax margin is +21.09.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Franklin Resources Inc. is 18.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 42,641. In this transaction Affiliate of Investment Adv. of this company bought 10,134 shares at a rate of $4.21, taking the stock ownership to the 9,990,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. bought 44,574 for $4.24, making the entire transaction worth $189,003. This insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in total.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.79% during the next five years compared to -3.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Franklin Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.14 million, its volume of 2.55 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Resources Inc.’s (BEN) raw stochastic average was set at 74.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.53.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.28 billion, the company has a total of 499,559K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,275 M while annual income is 1,292 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,939 M while its latest quarter income was 232,700 K.