Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is 8.34% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

December 23, 2022, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) trading session started at the price of $0.26, that was 6.74% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.26 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. A 52-week range for AUMN has been $0.22 – $0.63.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 31.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.20%. With a float of $127.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 248 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.04, operating margin of -7.86, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Golden Minerals Company stocks. The insider ownership of Golden Minerals Company is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -8.18 while generating a return on equity of -16.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Golden Minerals Company’s (AUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 49.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2609, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3402. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2934 in the near term. At $0.3048, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3210. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2658, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2496. The third support level lies at $0.2382 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) Key Stats

There are 167,478K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.20 million. As of now, sales total 25,600 K while income totals -2,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,270 K while its last quarter net income were -2,700 K.