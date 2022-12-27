Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 49593.0

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.21, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Within the past 52 weeks, HUIZ’s price has moved between $0.45 and $1.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -409.00%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1644 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.01, operating margin of -4.74, and the pretax margin is -4.92.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Huize Holding Limited is 27.13%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.80 while generating a return on equity of -26.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -409.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 93336.0, its volume of 83260.0 showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Huize Holding Limited’s (HUIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 91.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8739, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9975. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3700 in the near term. At $1.4150, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1550. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1100.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 68.70 million based on 51,838K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 352,290 K and income totals -16,900 K. The company made 49,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,480 K in sales during its previous quarter.