iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 123,260 K

On December 23, 2022, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) opened at $0.5375, higher 24.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6585 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Price fluctuations for IMBI have ranged from $0.44 to $7.74 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.70% at the time writing. With a float of $24.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1096 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of -0.51, and the pretax margin is -4.16.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iMedia Brands Inc. is 14.45%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,200,002. In this transaction Director of this company bought 390,880 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,223,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director bought 195,440 for $3.07, making the entire transaction worth $600,001. This insider now owns 1,182,063 shares in total.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -3.99 while generating a return on equity of -46.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

The latest stats from [iMedia Brands Inc., IMBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was superior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, iMedia Brands Inc.’s (IMBI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5238, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8849. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6590. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7430. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8275. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4905, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4060. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3220.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Key Stats

There are currently 28,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 551,130 K according to its annual income of -22,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,260 K and its income totaled -21,300 K.