International Paper Company (IP) last year’s performance of -24.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.36, soaring 0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.88 and dropped to $34.29 before settling in for the closing price of $34.43. Within the past 52 weeks, IP’s price has moved between $30.69 and $50.23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 391.90%. With a float of $354.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 38200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.97, operating margin of +7.64, and the pretax margin is +5.16.

International Paper Company (IP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Paper Company is 0.37%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 72,000. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $36.00, taking the stock ownership to the 49,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 7,500 for $33.66, making the entire transaction worth $252,473. This insider now owns 101,897 shares in total.

International Paper Company (IP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +5.79 while generating a return on equity of 13.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 391.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.20% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

International Paper Company (IP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Company (IP)

Looking closely at International Paper Company (NYSE: IP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, International Paper Company’s (IP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.03. However, in the short run, International Paper Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.98. Second resistance stands at $35.22. The third major resistance level sits at $35.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.80.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.25 billion based on 355,670K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,363 M and income totals 1,752 M. The company made 5,402 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 951,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.