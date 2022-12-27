Investors finally get a glimpse of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) volume hitting the figure of 1.12 million.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) stock priced at $0.17, up 12.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.22 and dropped to $0.1603 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. AREB’s price has ranged from $0.16 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.10%. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.93 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.33, operating margin of -335.56, and the pretax margin is -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of American Rebel Holdings Inc. is 3.35%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -618.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)

The latest stats from [American Rebel Holdings Inc., AREB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s (AREB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7492. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2166. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2481. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2763. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1569, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1287. The third support level lies at $0.0972 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.80 million, the company has a total of 16,553K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 990 K while annual income is -6,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,100 K while its latest quarter income was -2,150 K.