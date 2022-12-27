Investors finally get a glimpse of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) volume hitting the figure of 16.29 million.

December 23, 2022, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) trading session started at the price of $3.08, that was 6.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.30 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $3.06. A 52-week range for GRAB has been $2.19 – $7.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.20%. With a float of $2.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8834 workers is very important to gauge.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grab Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 27.92%, while institutional ownership is 48.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

The latest stats from [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.27 million was inferior to 22.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 59.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.51. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.85. The third support level lies at $2.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

There are 3,741,980K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.79 billion. As of now, sales total 675,000 K while income totals -3,449 M. Its latest quarter income was 382,000 K while its last quarter net income were -327,000 K.