Investors finally get a glimpse of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) volume hitting the figure of 0.71 million.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) stock priced at $0.35, up 4.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.3231 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. REE’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $7.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -628.30%. With a float of $205.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 270 employees.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of REE Automotive Ltd. is 17.32%, while institutional ownership is 23.40%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5463, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2151. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3790 in the near term. At $0.3979, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4259. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3321, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3041. The third support level lies at $0.2852 if the price breaches the second support level.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 112.20 million, the company has a total of 323,989K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10 K while annual income is -505,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -33,450 K.