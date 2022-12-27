Investors finally get a glimpse of TELUS Corporation (TU) volume hitting the figure of 1.27 million.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $19.56, up 0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.69 and dropped to $19.44 before settling in for the closing price of $19.58. Over the past 52 weeks, TU has traded in a range of $18.85-$27.50.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 5.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.70%.

In an organization with 90800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.09, operating margin of +18.09, and the pretax margin is +13.53.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of TELUS Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 57.18%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.83 while generating a return on equity of 12.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TELUS Corporation’s (TU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 396.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TELUS Corporation (TU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, TELUS Corporation’s (TU) raw stochastic average was set at 16.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.86. However, in the short run, TELUS Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.76. Second resistance stands at $19.85. The third major resistance level sits at $20.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.35. The third support level lies at $19.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.89 billion has total of 1,387,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 13,435 M in contrast with the sum of 1,321 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,555 M and last quarter income was 393,830 K.