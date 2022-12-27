Investors must take note of Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) performance last week, which was -10.81%.

December 23, 2022, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) trading session started at the price of $1.51, that was -13.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. A 52-week range for BKKT has been $1.28 – $10.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -701.20%. With a float of $61.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 124,238. In this transaction Director of this company sold 69,640 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 8,073,050 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director sold 170,000 for $1.94, making the entire transaction worth $329,970. This insider now owns 8,142,690 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8422, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9206. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4767. Second resistance stands at $1.6333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9167.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are 264,035K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 401.31 million. As of now, sales total 39,440 K while income totals -183,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,860 K while its last quarter net income were -468,130 K.