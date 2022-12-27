Search
Investors must take note of Brookfield Corporation’s (BN) performance last week, which was -2.10%.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) stock priced at $30.97, up 2.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.885 and dropped to $30.97 before settling in for the closing price of $31.06. BN’s price has ranged from $30.08 to $50.88 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 25.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 33.90%. With a float of $1.45 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 180000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.62, operating margin of +18.76, and the pretax margin is +15.55.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Corporation is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 9.54.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.47% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brookfield Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Corporation (BN)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Corporation, BN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.0 million was superior to 2.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Corporation’s (BN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.86.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.87 billion, the company has a total of 1,574,034K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 75,731 M while annual income is 3,966 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 23,418 M while its latest quarter income was 423,000 K.

