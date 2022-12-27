Investors must take note of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) performance last week, which was -23.70%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $1.47, down -9.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, DBD has traded in a range of $1.26-$11.00.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 3.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.00%. With a float of $71.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 39,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $3.29, taking the stock ownership to the 166,283 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director bought 7,152 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $25,032. This insider now owns 100,726 shares in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s (DBD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1030, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4069. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4433 in the near term. At $1.5667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. The third support level lies at $1.0633 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 115.50 million has total of 79,078K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,905 M in contrast with the sum of -78,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 810,400 K and last quarter income was -49,800 K.