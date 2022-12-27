Investors must take note of Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) performance last week, which was -7.69%.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $12.47, up 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.54 and dropped to $12.17 before settling in for the closing price of $12.40. Over the past 52 weeks, FRO has traded in a range of $6.10-$14.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.70%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.05) by -$0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

The latest stats from [Frontline Ltd., FRO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.87 million was superior to 3.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 51.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.63. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.77. The third major resistance level sits at $13.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.03. The third support level lies at $11.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.77 billion has total of 222,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 749,380 K in contrast with the sum of -11,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 382,190 K and last quarter income was 154,440 K.