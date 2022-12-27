Investors must take note of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) performance last week, which was 1.72%.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) stock priced at $55.85, up 0.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.33 and dropped to $55.50 before settling in for the closing price of $55.85. RBA’s price has ranged from $48.65 to $72.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.40%. With a float of $110.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.82, operating margin of +19.03, and the pretax margin is +14.48.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is 14.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 129,633. In this transaction Chief Customer Advoc. Officer of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $61.73, taking the stock ownership to the 20,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary sold 3,500 for $61.69, making the entire transaction worth $215,915. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.72 while generating a return on equity of 14.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s (RBA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.47 in the near term. At $56.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $57.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.16. The third support level lies at $54.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.19 billion, the company has a total of 110,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,417 M while annual income is 151,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 411,480 K while its latest quarter income was 42,910 K.