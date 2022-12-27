Investors must take note of Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) performance last week, which was -5.85%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.85, plunging -4.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.8996 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.85. Within the past 52 weeks, RBOT’s price has moved between $1.77 and $11.36.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -170.80%. With a float of $60.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.97 million.

The firm has a total of 165 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vicarious Surgical Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 1,984. In this transaction CLO, GC and Secretary of this company sold 1,061 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 322,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 3,215 for $1.84, making the entire transaction worth $5,931. This insider now owns 991,278 shares in total.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -170.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vicarious Surgical Inc., RBOT], we can find that recorded value of 0.59 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s (RBOT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1408, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8254. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8764. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9828. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0660. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6868, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6036. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4972.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 226.40 million based on 122,370K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -35,210 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.