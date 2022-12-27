Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) soared 0.48 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $4.16, up 0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.15. Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has traded in a range of $3.00-$6.34.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -82.10%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.30 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8970 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.22, operating margin of +18.66, and the pretax margin is +12.59.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Kinross Gold Corporation is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.93 while generating a return on equity of 3.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) saw its 5-day average volume 10.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Kinross Gold Corporation’s (KGC) raw stochastic average was set at 77.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.23 in the near term. At $4.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.95.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.21 billion has total of 1,255,987K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,729 M in contrast with the sum of 221,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 856,500 K and last quarter income was 64,900 K.