Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) with a beta value of 0.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

December 23, 2022, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) trading session started at the price of $14.75, that was 3.04% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.955 and dropped to $14.6057 before settling in for the closing price of $14.47. A 52-week range for PHG has been $11.75 – $38.77.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.20%. With a float of $873.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $885.33 million.

The firm has a total of 79097 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64 and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG], we can find that recorded value of 4.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.17. The third major resistance level sits at $15.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.34.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

There are 889,315K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.75 billion. As of now, sales total 20,297 M while income totals 3,927 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,344 M while its last quarter net income were -1,341 M.