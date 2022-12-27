Last month’s performance of -16.56% for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is certainly impressive

On December 23, 2022, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) opened at $0.61, higher 24.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8348 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for WULF have ranged from $0.55 to $16.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -141.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.12 million.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TeraWulf Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 1,249,997. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 158,629 shares at a rate of $7.88, taking the stock ownership to the 14,339,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 317,259 for $7.88, making the entire transaction worth $2,500,001. This insider now owns 654,706 shares in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -141.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 259.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 171.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5410. However, in the short run, TeraWulf Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8691. Second resistance stands at $0.9643. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0939. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6443, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5147. The third support level lies at $0.4195 if the price breaches the second support level.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Key Stats

There are currently 128,369K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 0 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,860 K and its income totaled -33,990 K.