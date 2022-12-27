Last month’s performance of -6.92% for General Electric Company (GE) is certainly impressive

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $81.71, up 0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.39 and dropped to $80.96 before settling in for the closing price of $81.77. Over the past 52 weeks, GE has traded in a range of $59.93-$103.73.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -9.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -159.20%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 168000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.82, operating margin of +6.01, and the pretax margin is -4.97.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of General Electric Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 106,895. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 1,442 shares at a rate of $74.13, taking the stock ownership to the 15,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $77.65, making the entire transaction worth $93,180. This insider now owns 5,563 shares in total.

General Electric Company (GE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -4.49 while generating a return on equity of -8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -159.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 44.50% during the next five years compared to -19.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at General Electric Company’s (GE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Electric Company (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) saw its 5-day average volume 5.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, General Electric Company’s (GE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.47 in the near term. At $83.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.28. The third support level lies at $79.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 89.35 billion has total of 1,092,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 74,196 M in contrast with the sum of -6,520 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,084 M and last quarter income was -164,000 K.