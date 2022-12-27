Last month’s performance of 6.92% for Halliburton Company (HAL) is certainly impressive

On December 23, 2022, Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) opened at $38.27, higher 4.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.13 and dropped to $37.815 before settling in for the closing price of $37.54. Price fluctuations for HAL have ranged from $22.30 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -0.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 148.90% at the time writing. With a float of $905.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.18, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +8.19.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 244,238. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,513 shares at a rate of $37.50, taking the stock ownership to the 119,691 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 9,006 for $37.75, making the entire transaction worth $339,976. This insider now owns 234,691 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.95% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Halliburton Company (HAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) saw its 5-day average volume 7.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 94.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $39.54 in the near term. At $39.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.36. The third support level lies at $36.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

There are currently 908,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,295 M according to its annual income of 1,457 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,357 M and its income totaled 544,000 K.