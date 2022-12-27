Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) to new highs

December 23, 2022, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) trading session started at the price of $2.52, that was -50.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.74 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. A 52-week range for YGMZ has been $1.24 – $6.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -175.80%. With a float of $7.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 81 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.71, operating margin of -2.81, and the pretax margin is -4.63.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -5.41 while generating a return on equity of -2.66.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -175.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.15 million, its volume of 4.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s (YGMZ) raw stochastic average was set at 5.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 306.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3859, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1582. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.4933 in the near term. At $3.2367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.7333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.0133.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Key Stats

There are 22,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 81.71 million. As of now, sales total 17,360 K while income totals -940 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,675 K while its last quarter net income were 617 K.