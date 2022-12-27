Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) to new highs

On December 23, 2022, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) opened at $4.80, higher 2.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.90 and dropped to $4.64 before settling in for the closing price of $4.76. Price fluctuations for PSNY have ranged from $4.00 to $13.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -107.80% at the time writing. With a float of $111.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 1300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.78, operating margin of -70.88, and the pretax margin is -75.32.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is 76.23%, while institutional ownership is 6.10%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -75.34 while generating a return on equity of -1,644.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -107.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48

Technical Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC, PSNY], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s (PSNY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.07. The third major resistance level sits at $5.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.45.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Key Stats

There are currently 2,118,035K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,337 M according to its annual income of -81,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 435,450 K and its income totaled 299,390 K.

Trading Directions

