Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 79,460 K

Analyst Insights

December 23, 2022, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) trading session started at the price of $0.7302, that was -14.53% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7302 and dropped to $0.641 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. A 52-week range for LIZI has been $0.38 – $2.34.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.00%. With a float of $28.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 754 workers is very important to gauge.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lizhi Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lizhi Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 20.90%.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18 and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

The latest stats from [Lizhi Inc., LIZI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0098. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7005. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7599. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7897. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6113, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5815. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5221.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Key Stats

There are 50,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.90 million. As of now, sales total 332,600 K while income totals -19,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 79,460 K while its last quarter net income were 2,790 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 49593.0

Sana Meer -
Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.21, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 15.89% for Renalytix Plc (RNLX) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
December 23, 2022, Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) trading session started at the price of $1.72, that was 1.74% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
On December 23, 2022, Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO) opened at $2.632, lower -6.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.