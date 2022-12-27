LKCO (Luokung Technology Corp.) dropped -0.29 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 23, 2022, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) trading session started at the price of $0.17, that was -0.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1776 and dropped to $0.166 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. A 52-week range for LKCO has been $0.14 – $0.92.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.40%. With a float of $360.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luokung Technology Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1753, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3213. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1777. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1835. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1893. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1661, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1603. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1545.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

There are 401,042K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.20 million. As of now, sales total 145,070 K while income totals -68,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,331 K while its last quarter net income were 3,125 K.