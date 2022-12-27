Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is expecting 13.88% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.70, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.935 and dropped to $17.64 before settling in for the closing price of $17.72. Within the past 52 weeks, MFC’s price has moved between $14.92 and $22.19.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.70%. With a float of $1.88 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.90 billion.

The firm has a total of 38000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC], we can find that recorded value of 4.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.12. The third major resistance level sits at $18.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.41.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.34 billion based on 1,883,637K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 49,327 M and income totals 5,312 M. The company made 5,959 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,014 M in sales during its previous quarter.