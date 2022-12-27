Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.47% last month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.95, plunging -3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.09 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $5.98. Within the past 52 weeks, MRSN’s price has moved between $2.68 and $8.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -68.30%. With a float of $98.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 169 employees.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 36,423. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 5,527 shares at a rate of $6.59, taking the stock ownership to the 25,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Manufacturing Officer sold 1,879 for $7.10, making the entire transaction worth $13,341. This insider now owns 4,371 shares in total.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.52) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -395488.37 while generating a return on equity of -97.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 50.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s (MRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.03 in the near term. At $6.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.43. The third support level lies at $5.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 596.60 million based on 99,774K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40 K and income totals -170,060 K. The company made 5,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.