Neonode Inc. (NEON) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,840 K

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.49, soaring 2.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.65 and dropped to $5.48 before settling in for the closing price of $5.48. Within the past 52 weeks, NEON’s price has moved between $3.30 and $9.68.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -10.60% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 4.00%. With a float of $8.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47 employees.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Neonode Inc. is 38.02%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Neonode Inc. (NEON) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39 and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Neonode Inc. (NEON)

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) saw its 5-day average volume 59960.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 74003.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Neonode Inc.’s (NEON) raw stochastic average was set at 70.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.67 in the near term. At $5.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.33.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 74.42 million based on 13,570K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,840 K and income totals -6,450 K. The company made 1,220 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -800 K in sales during its previous quarter.