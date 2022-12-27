New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) volume exceeds 5.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

December 23, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) trading session started at the price of $8.58, that was 0.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.66 and dropped to $8.53 before settling in for the closing price of $8.60. A 52-week range for NYCB has been $8.17 – $13.56.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.40%. With a float of $669.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $680.29 million.

The firm has a total of 2815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 1,208,136. In this transaction Director of this company sold 138,199 shares at a rate of $8.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $8.53, making the entire transaction worth $51,180. This insider now owns 12,000 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], we can find that recorded value of 10.37 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 15.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.42.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are 466,136K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.85 billion. As of now, sales total 1,750 M while income totals 596,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 526,000 K while its last quarter net income were 152,000 K.