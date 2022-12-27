No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) performance over the last week is recorded -33.93%

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) stock priced at $21.46, down -4.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.66 and dropped to $20.39 before settling in for the closing price of $21.38. RCUS’s price has ranged from $16.74 to $45.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 131.90%. With a float of $51.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.24 million.

The firm has a total of 366 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.16, operating margin of +14.17, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 75,430. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,453 shares at a rate of $30.75, taking the stock ownership to the 11,566 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s General Counsel sold 2,523 for $30.75, making the entire transaction worth $77,582. This insider now owns 28,584 shares in total.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.80 while generating a return on equity of 7.86.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit -1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcus Biosciences Inc., RCUS], we can find that recorded value of 2.19 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s (RCUS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.09. The third major resistance level sits at $22.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.71.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.55 billion, the company has a total of 72,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 382,880 K while annual income is 52,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,580 K while its latest quarter income was -64,920 K.