No matter how cynical the overall market is, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) performance over the last week is recorded -13.59%

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock priced at $2.96, down -12.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.61 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. ATAI’s price has ranged from $2.60 to $8.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.00%. With a float of $150.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 35.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1260.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Looking closely at Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.88. Second resistance stands at $3.10. The third major resistance level sits at $3.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.18.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 504.31 million, the company has a total of 165,875K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,380 K while annual income is -167,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 20 K while its latest quarter income was -33,890 K.