No matter how cynical the overall market is, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.85%

On December 23, 2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) opened at $74.89, lower -0.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.3534 and dropped to $74.17 before settling in for the closing price of $75.28. Price fluctuations for TSM have ranged from $59.43 to $145.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 10.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52045 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.41) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.98 million, its volume of 11.18 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.44 in the near term. At $75.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

There are currently 5,186,353K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 395.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,225 M according to its annual income of 21,354 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,172 M and its income totaled 9,240 M.