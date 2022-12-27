No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) performance over the last week is recorded -0.92%

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.34. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.62 and dropped to $21.23 before settling in for the closing price of $21.45. Within the past 52 weeks, VNO’s price has moved between $20.03 and $47.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 128.80%. With a float of $176.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3224 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.88, operating margin of +15.00, and the pretax margin is +12.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 4,998,913. In this transaction Director of this company sold 119,100 shares at a rate of $41.97, taking the stock ownership to the 1,100,451 shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.16) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.07 while generating a return on equity of 2.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -24.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Looking closely at Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.22. However, in the short run, Vornado Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.64. Second resistance stands at $21.82. The third major resistance level sits at $22.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.86.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.11 billion based on 191,817K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,589 M and income totals 176,000 K. The company made 457,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.