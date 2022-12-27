Now that ING Groep N.V.’s volume has hit 2.88 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $12.18, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.2568 and dropped to $12.135 before settling in for the closing price of $12.23. Over the past 52 weeks, ING has traded in a range of $8.14-$15.56.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -13.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 92.70%. With a float of $3.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.73 billion.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 97.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.09. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.29. Second resistance stands at $12.34. The third major resistance level sits at $12.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.05.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.75 billion has total of 3,900,669K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,119 M in contrast with the sum of 7,041 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,447 M and last quarter income was 986,740 K.