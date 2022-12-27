Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) average volume reaches $1.56M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 23, 2022, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) trading session started at the price of $78.78, that was 2.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.55 and dropped to $78.63 before settling in for the closing price of $78.78. A 52-week range for OMC has been $61.31 – $91.61.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.80%. With a float of $201.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.00 million.

The firm has a total of 71700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.69, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Omnicom Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 146,170. In this transaction Senior VP and Treasurer of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $73.08, taking the stock ownership to the 16,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 1,300 for $70.79, making the entire transaction worth $92,028. This insider now owns 10,048 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.68) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.85 while generating a return on equity of 44.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.60% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Omnicom Group Inc., OMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 92.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.81. The third major resistance level sits at $83.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.32.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

There are 203,916K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.06 billion. As of now, sales total 14,289 M while income totals 1,408 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,443 M while its last quarter net income were 364,500 K.