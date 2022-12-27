Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is -2.03% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $57.94, soaring 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.46 and dropped to $57.8789 before settling in for the closing price of $57.88. Within the past 52 weeks, OTTR’s price has moved between $52.60 and $82.46.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 8.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 80.40%. With a float of $40.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2487 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.34, operating margin of +20.86, and the pretax margin is +17.78.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otter Tail Corporation is 1.93%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 112,617. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $56.31, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.55) by $0.5. This company achieved a net margin of +14.77 while generating a return on equity of 18.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

The latest stats from [Otter Tail Corporation, OTTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Otter Tail Corporation’s (OTTR) raw stochastic average was set at 18.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.77. The third major resistance level sits at $59.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.61. The third support level lies at $57.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.41 billion based on 41,631K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,197 M and income totals 176,770 K. The company made 383,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 84,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.